Heavy rains leave over 4,000 families homeless in Tripura

A woman was killed and more than 4,000 families have been rendered homeless due to heavy rains accompanied by storm in different parts of Tripura in the last 72 hours, officials said.

According to the latest report of State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 4,469 families in different areas of West Tripura district were shifted to 32 relief camps set up in the area.

In West Tripura district, places like Mohanpur, Jirania and Mandwai have been the most affected due to the rains, an official of the SEOC said on Thursday morning.

The report also said that more than 7,000 houses throughout the state were damaged.

“Of the total,1,970 houses were severely and another 1,482 houses were fully damaged in the rain in several parts of the state,” said the official.

The meteorological department has predicted that rains are likely to occur in some areas of the northeastern state in the next 24 hours.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 10:23 IST