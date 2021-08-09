Heavy rains pour misery in Uttar Pradesh, flood alert in many districts

A flood-like situation was witnessed in parts of Uttar Pradesh as heavy rains pounded several districts. Hundreds of villages are inundated with water, and Bundelkhand region is the worst-hit. Rivers in various parts of the state are flowing above the danger level.

According to news agency ANI, more than 500 houses near the banks of rivers in Bundelkhand are submerged in water. As the water level continues to rise, many people are moving to safer areas on their own. "Temporary shelters and food are not available to poor people," ANI quoted Sibtain Rizvi, a resident of Prayagraj's JK Nagar, as saying.

Two major rivers - Ganga and Yamuna - are maintaining an upstream trend and flowing above the danger mark, according to ANI. As of Monday morning, both the rivers are flowing at 85.08m and 84.90m at Phaphamau in Prayagraj district, ANI further reported.

In Gonda district, a primary school got washed away following a rise in the water level of the Ghaghara river. Meanwhile, in Badagaon village in Baghpat district, a 10-year-old girl died in a wall collapse incident on Sunday. Two others were also injured.

In Jhansi as well, the water level in Betwa river rose due to incessant rainfall. "Water is being released from Matatila, Sukma Dukma and Parichha dams. People have been warned not to go near the river. NDRF, SDRF teams have been alerted," said Andra Vamsi, district magistrate of Jhansi.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Auraiya and Etawah today. He will also review relief and rescue operations with concerned officers.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ballia district and held a meeting with officials over the deteriorating situation.

In Monday's weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms along with light to moderate intensity rain for parts of Uttar Pradesh. The districts which will be affected according to IMP forecast are Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Baghpat, Khekra, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli, Amroha, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Roorkee, Bijnor and Nazibabad.