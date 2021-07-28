Heavy to extremely heavy rain likely over Uttarakhand and northwest UP today

The current spell of widespread and heavy rain over northwest India is likely to reduce from Thursday. according to India Meteorological Department. Rain activity will pick up over Odisha,Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Heavy rain over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh is likely till today and reduce thereafter. Isolated extremely heavy rain is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and northwest Uttar Pradesh today.

A low pressure area over North Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood is likely to become a well marked low pressure area over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh during the next 24 hours and slowly move westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the subsequent 48 hours.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes along normal position. A cyclonic circulation is lying over southern parts of central Uttar Pradesh in the lower tropospheric levels.Under the influence of these synoptic systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar till July 30 and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during July 29 to 31. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on July 28 and 29, over Jharkhand on July 29, over Chhattisgarh on July 30, and over East Madhya Pradesh on July 31. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over east Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and increase further from July 30.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Konkan, Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next three days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the region from July 29.