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Held captive in hotel room, videos made of assault: Bihar cops arrest 2 for rape in Begusarai

The Begusarai incident is the latest in a series of recent incidents related to crime against women being reported from the state.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026, 09:29:35 IST
By Avinash Kumar
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Police in Begusarai district in Bihar have arrested two men for rape and assault of a 22-year-old woman while keeping her captive inside a hotel room, police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused had made videos of the incident and circulated on the internet.

Cops revealed that the accused had made videos of the incident and circulated on the internet. (PTI/ Representational)
Cops revealed that the accused had made videos of the incident and circulated on the internet. (PTI/ Representational)

The Begusarai incident is the latest in a series of recent incidents related to crime against women being reported from the state, including the Jamui molestation case that sparked widespread outrage.

Also Read I Disha Patani's sister Khushboo urges girls to use air pistol for self-defence after Jamui case: ‘Don't depend on anyone’

On pretext of taking loan

According to police, the incident happened on September 27 when 24-year-old Vikas Sahni, one of the accused, took the victim to the hotel near National Highway-31 in the Town police station area, where another accused 25-year-old Rohit Kumar was also present.

A video purportedly of the brutal assault of the woman in the hotel room surfaced on social media and was widely circulated. In the video, veracity of which HT couldn’t independently verify, a man could be seen thrashing the woman.

Also Read I ‘Never felt safe’: Neeraj Pandey slams BJP MLA Maithili Thakur's ‘I feel safe in Bihar’ statement over Jamui incident

The FIR against the two persons have been registered under BNS sections of 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (use of force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (force against a woman with the intent to disrobe), 64 (rape), 3(5) criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of their common intention and 66 (C) 66 (D) 67 of the Information Technology Act, police said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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