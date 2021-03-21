IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Held discussions on human rights in a meaningful way, says Austin
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Held discussions on human rights in a meaningful way, says Austin

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, the first senior member of the Biden administration to visit India, said on Saturday he had raised the issue of human rights of the country’s minorities with members of the Indian cabinet as “partners need to be able to have those kinds of discussions”
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar and Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, the first senior member of the Biden administration to visit India, said on Saturday he had raised the issue of human rights of the country’s minorities with members of the Indian cabinet as “partners need to be able to have those kinds of discussions”.

Austin, the first African-American to hold the post of defense secretary, made the remarks while responding to a question at a media briefing on whether he had raised the human rights of India’s minorities during his interactions with Indian interlocutors.

Human rights and values were discussed as shared strengths of the two countries, senior Indian officials said, though there was no specific discussion on the human rights situation in India. The only specific discussion on this pertained to minorities and women in Afghanistan, the officials said.

Austin acknowledged he had discussed with defence minister Rajnath Singh on the issue of India’s acquisition of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia, which faces potential sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), but said sanctions were not “on the table” as India is yet to acquire the weapon system.

Austin also said the US never considered that “India and China were on the threshold of war” during their ongoing standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Asked specifically if he had raised the violation of human rights of India’s minorities as the first member of the Biden administration to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Austin replied that he “did not have an opportunity to talk with him [Modi]” about the issue during their meeting on Friday.

“Having said that, I did have a conversation with other members of the cabinet on this issue. I think we have to remember that India is our partner and a partner whose partnership we value, and I think partners need to be able to have those kinds of discussions. And certainly we feel comfortable in doing that, and you can have those discussions in a very meaningful way and still make progress,” Austin said.

His version of events differed from the Indian side’s reading of the meeting, the Indian officials cited above said, although there was no official comment from India’s foreign or defence ministries on this.

Prior to his arrival in India, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Bob Menendez wrote a letter to Austin, asking him to raise concerns about India “trending away” from shared democratic values, including the Indian government’s handling of the farmers’ protest and a crackdown on journalists and critics, and the S-400 deal with Russia.

Responding to a question on Menendez’s letter, Austin said: “You’ve heard President [Joe] Biden say that...human rights and the rule of law [are] important to the United States of America. We always lead with our values and as a democracy, that’s pretty important to us. And again, India is a democratic country and you treasure your values as well. So, there are a number of things that we can and will work on together.”

Austin evaded a direct reply to a question on whether the S-400 deal would pose a problem for the India-US relationship and only said sanctions were not on the table as the weapon system had not been delivered to India.

India has defended its $5.4-billion deal with Russia for five S-400 systems, the first of which is expected to be delivered by September. The US has already imposed sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey for a similar deal.

Austin said: “We have countries that we work with from time to time that have Soviet or...Russian equipment that they’ve acquired over the years and we certainly urge all our allies and our partners to move away from Soviet or Russian equipment...and really avoid any kind of acquisition that would trigger sanctions on our behalf.

“There’s been no delivery of a S-400 system and so that conversation, that issue of sanctions is not one that’s been discussed but we did address with the minister of defence the issue of the S-400.”

Austin dismissed a question on whether a war between India and China was imminent, and said India and the US could work with like-minded countries to check Chinese aggression in the region.

“On the first part of the question, the answer is no. To my knowledge, we’ve never considered that India and China were on the threshold of war,” he said.

The US, he said, is working with like-minded countries such as India, Australia, and Japan to maintain freedom of navigation, promote peace and stability, and “ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region”. Working with these countries with shared interests is “the way you check any aggression in any region”, he added.

Austin was equally dismissive of a question on reports about US troops staying on in Afghanistan till November, several months after the deadline for their withdrawal in May under a deal with the Taliban.

Austin said his discussions with defence minister Rajnath Singh covered a wide range of topics, including equipment, information-sharing, and additional opportunities for logistics support. “We consider India to be a great partner and...there’s just a lot of opportunity there to strengthen that partnership and to do some additional things to make sure that we’re promoting peace and stability in the region and providing for a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that Austin’s hour-long meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar focused on the strategic situation in the Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar spoke on India’s current security challenges and the discussions also covered the changing scenario in Europe and West Asia.

The situation in Afghanistan was addressed in detail and Austin and Jaishankar exchanged their assessments of the ground situation and the peace process, the people said.

While highlighting the commonalities and convergences in India-US ties, Jaishankar said the relationship was unique for the breadth and intensity of cooperation in numerous domains, the people said.

Austin said human rights and values are important to both sides, and the US will lead with these values, and Jaishankar agreed and emphasised that a strong India-US relationship was important for both countries and the rest of the world, the people added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File photo: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulates Vani Devion winning MLC election. (PTI)
File photo: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulates Vani Devion winning MLC election. (PTI)
india news

EX-PM PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter elected in Telangana MLC elections

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Vani Devi, who contested the election on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi ticket, defeated her nearest rival N Ramachander Rao of Bharatiya Janata Party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

HC orders probe into allegations of threat to family of Hathras victim

By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Lucknow The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ordered a probe into allegations of threats issued to family members of the Hathras gang rape and murder victim, during the trial of the case, in Hathras district court, on March 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Mamata hits back at Modi, alleges misuse of PM Cares fund

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Kolkata: Sharpening her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to the poll-bound state, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that money collected under PM Cares Fund during the Covid-19 pandemic was being used in the Bengal elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Modi ups the ante, hits out at opponents in Bengal, Assam

By Tanmay Chatterjee and Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Kolkata/silchar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political rivals in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, accusing them of derailing development and ignoring people’s needs for their vested interests
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre hands Hiran murder case to NIA

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday suo motu handed over the probe into Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s death to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been probing the SUV laden with explosives found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Held discussions on human rights in a meaningful way, says Austin

By Rezaul H Laskar and Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, the first senior member of the Biden administration to visit India, said on Saturday he had raised the issue of human rights of the country’s minorities with members of the Indian cabinet as “partners need to be able to have those kinds of discussions”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
india news

Ashoka students seek return of professors

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Academics write open letter, term Mehta’s exit ‘dangerous attack on academic freedom’
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

A skilled planner, Hosabale rises through Sangh ranks

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Dattatreya Hosabale, 66, replaced Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, 73 as the general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday, signalling a significant change ahead of the Sangh’s centenary celebrations that will begin in 2024
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Amid surge, BMC to conduct random tests at public places without consent

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to randomly test people for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at public places without their consent amid a surge in infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

120mn doses ordered as vaccine urgency deepens

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The Union government has placed orders for 120 million more doses of coronavirus vaccines with Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, moving to secure more stocks at a time when officials and experts are calling for speedier delivery as a new wave of infections takes holds in several parts of the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
india news

Varsity students plan two-day class boycott

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • 150 academics write to varsity, term Mehta’s exit ‘dangerous attack on academic freedom’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
However, there was no official word about the incident from the police or the fire department.(AP)
However, there was no official word about the incident from the police or the fire department.(AP)
india news

Fire breaks out in tent at Singhu border: Farmers' union

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Sukhwinder Singh, a protester, said the incident took place around 10 am near an under-construction flyover where the tent was put up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
india news

Harsh Vardhan says laxity shown by people behind spike in daily case

PTI, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Covid-19 cases have again started rising at some places in the country for the past some time and the laxity shown by people towards the infection is the basic reason behind it, Vardhan said, adding that the situation may turn “dangerous”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a digital media conclave in Mumbai on Saturday. (PIB Photo )
Union minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a digital media conclave in Mumbai on Saturday. (PIB Photo )
india news

Digital platforms promote transparency, corruption-free atmosphere: Javadekar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • Prakash Javadekar's remark comes in the backdrop of new rules notified by the government last month that will govern online content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arindam Bagchi
Arindam Bagchi
india news

Arindam Bagchi succeeds Anurag Srivastava as MEA spokesperson

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:41 PM IST
  • Before this, Bagchi was serving as the joint secretary (north) at the MEA headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP