Help raise voice of the weak: Rahul to cadres
- Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.
Asking Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders to stay committed to party’s ideology, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that those who don’t leave the party will be rewarded in the long run. Gandhi also maintained that the Congress can’t shut the door if anyone wants to return to its fold.
Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.
The Congress leader said that while anyone can come back, the positions of power must always go to those who stayed behind and remained committed to the party ideology.
Addressing all the national officials of the Youth Congress, Gandhi hailed the workers as the “real power” of the party and said, “Mahatma Gandhi used to say that politics means trust, and today the country needs that trust and belief.”
Gandhi, who is widely speculated to take the charge as the next Congress president in June after the polls are over, had started his organizational career in the Congress as the general secretary in charge of the party’s student and youth wings. His interaction with the young leaders comes at a time when the party is gearing up for the polls and many of these IYC leaders would be actively involved in campaign and other organizational work during the elections.
Gandhi also reminded the workers that the duty would be to “raise the voice of every section of the weak” and fight against the “anti-people, ‘Hum Do, Humare Do Wali Sarkar’”. The IYC also passed a resolution that Gandhi should be appointed as the next president of the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Help raise voice of the weak: Rahul to cadres
- Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to visit B’desh on March 26
- The two-day trip to Dhaka will be Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rising fuel prices rock Parliament
- Parties urge Speaker, Chairman to reduce sessions amid polls; both Houses to begin at 11 am from Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House: Ariz Khan held guilty of killing inspector
- Additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav convicted 35-year-old Khan, also known as Junaid, Salim and Anna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National farmers’ database on anvil
- The database uses Aadhaar-based data generated from key farm sector programmes such as PM-KISAN.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prominent warnings at IGI against carrying bullets soon
- Police data shows that some of the 522 passengers nabbed in last 5 years while carrying live bullets in their bags claimed they had done so unknowingly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is the Haryana Act legal?
- Private firms will likely claim that the law interferes with their constitutional rights to carry on trade freely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why reservation may fail in levelling the field
- From SC-ST social groups, reservations have expanded to OBCs, economically weaker sections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fearing expulsion, Rohingyas in Jammu plead for protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record GST collections expected in March
- The revenue in March may cross the record Rs.1,19,875 crore collected in January by at least Rs.10,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Report on probe against DU V-C Tyagi likely today
- Officials said that an inquiry committee, constituted by the Visitor of Delhi University (DU), the President of India, held its final meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP assembly nod to anti-conversion bill
- BJP MLAs supported the bill and called it a gift for women on the occasion of Women’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-spam tech halts OTP texts for some
- The technology requires telecoms companies to scrub messages to verify if the text being sent has been approved and it is only being sent to someone who has consented to receive such a message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On their day, women farmers helm the stir at all sites on Delhi borders
- Throughout the day, women protesters organised marches at the sites while wearing yellow, green scarves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activists flag concerns over debris dumping on Yamuna floodplains
- Responding to HT on Monday, CPWD denied all allegations that the waste from the Central Vista construction site was being dumped on the floodplains.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox