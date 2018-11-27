Help Tamil Nadu stand up on its feet: Kamal Haasan seeks Kerala’s help for cyclone-hit state

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday appealed to the Kerala government and its people “to rise above politics and other affiliations” and extend help for restoring normalcy in the cyclone-affected districts of Tamil Nadu.

Haasan said Cyclone Gaja caused widespread damage and destruction to life and property in the delta and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

“MNM appeals the Kerala government and its people to come forward and assist in any way that they deem fit to help to TN stand upon its feet again. It is during the times of strife that human benevolence shines, “ Haasan said in a letter to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The actor also pointed out that it would take many years to resurrect the damages caused by the Cyclone Gaja.

“However, we can start the process to rehabilitate and restore a sense of normalcy to our fellow brethren, “ the actor said.

He also highlighted the damages caused by the cyclone, saying crops, trees, houses and boats of fishermen have been completely damaged.

“The sources of farmers and fishermen have been uprooted by the cyclone. So, we urge you (Keralites) to rise above politics and other affiliations to show a true spirit of human kindness. Being humane is the fulcrum of humanity. It binds people together and it is the need of the hour for us in TN today,” Haasan said.

Cyclone ‘Gaja’, which crossed the Tamil Nadu coast on November 16, claimed 45 lives and left a trail of destruction, uprooting 1.7 lakh trees and damaging 88,102 hectares of agricultural land in the area.

It had caused a severe damage in the districts of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry. It caused minor damages in Sivaganga, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur and Theni of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu chief minister EK Palaniswami has urged the central government for the release of Rs 15,000 crore towards cyclone damage relief.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 12:32 IST