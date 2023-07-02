‘Helpful if he didn’t poke his nose': Chidambaram's dig at Assam CM on Manipur

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday hit out at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks on the Manipur conflict, saying that it would be “helpful if the BJP leader did not poke his nose” in the situation. The Congress leader also called for Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh's resignation and demanded a President's Rule in the northeastern state. Congress leader P Chidambaram.(ANI)

On Saturday, Sarma had said that the situation in neighbouring Manipur will improve within 7-10 days. “The situation in Manipur is improving day by day. I am of the view that in the next one week to 10 days, there will be more improvement,” he had said.

“CM, Assam has promised that peace will return to Manipur in a week. It will help if CM, Assam did not poke his nose into Manipur's conflict and stayed away. It will also help if Mr Biren Singh resigned as CM and President's Rule was imposed for a few months,” Chidambaram wrote on Twitter.

Manipur CM's resignation

High drama unfolded outside CM Singh's residence and Raj Bhavan on Friday after he tendered his resignation. He was even all set to meet state governor and resign from his post when he was stopped by his supporters from going to Raj Bhavan. Hours later, the CM took back his resignation letter.

Speaking about his resignation, Singh on Saturday told ANI, “I saw effigies of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah being burnt at a few places in the state, saw attempts of attack on BJP office. What the Centre did for Maipur and we did for Manipur in 5-6 years, I doubted if we have lost the trust of people. Thinking about this made me feel bad...Abusive language was used by a small group against me a few days back at a market. It didn't feel good...So, I decided this.”

“…My supporters cried and showed me their trust in me. This proved my thoughts (of doubts) wrong) because the people still stood in my support. They told me not to resign. If they tell me to resign, I will; if they tell me not to, I won't,” he added.

Manipur violence

Violence in Manipur first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence, while thousands fled their homes.