Hidden cam found in girls’ hostel washroom in Andhra college; CM orders probe

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday ordered a probe after a hidden after was found in the washroom of the girls’ hostel of an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district late on Thursday. Hundreds of girl students staged a night-long dharna at Gudlavalleru College of Engineering (HT Photo/Sourced)

Hundreds of girl students staged a night-long dharna at Gudlavalleru College of Engineering at Gudivada after an alert from one of the students that a hidden camera was placed in a washroom of the girls’ hostel.

It was also claimed that videos of the washroom scenes were allegedly circulated in the boys’ hostel and that a senior girl student from the final year helped in arranging the hidden camera in the washroom.

The protesting students raised concern over the safety and privacy of the girl students on the campus. They gathered in front of the college building and raised “We want justice” slogans, demanding that action be taken against the culprits.

Some students attempted to attack another student who was reportedly selling the videos recorded from the hidden camera.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the college and took a final-year B Tech student into custody, seizing his laptop and cell phones.

Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) R Gangadhar Rao, who reached college and conducted a preliminary inquiry, said the police had not found any hidden cameras in the girls’ hostel when checked.

“We have also seized the suspected student’s laptop, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets in the presence of students and college staff. No videos were found. I think there is no need for the girl students to worry about this issue. Further investigation is in progress,” Rao said.

An official statement from the chief minister’s office said Naidu had ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed district minister Kollu Ravindra and the SP to talk to the students to ascertain the facts.

Taking to X, state education minister Nara Lokesh said that he has ordered the concerned authorities for details and assured strict action against the culprits and those responsible.

“I have asked the authorities for details about the protest of female students at Gudlavalleru Engineering College of Krishna District. I have ordered an inquiry into the allegations of hidden cameras. Strict action will be taken against the culprits and those responsible if it is found that they have committed a mistake in the investigation. Managements should take early steps without ragging and harassment in colleges,” Lokesh wrote on X.