Hideout of militants busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A militant hideout was busted by security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Sunday.

They said that a joint party of police and Army busted the hideout in Manduna village in Koil of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. “The joint team of Police and 55 RR recovered huge quantity of incriminating materials and other items,” a police spokesman said.

The security officers have seized all the incriminating materials and initiated further investigations.

The hideout was busted a day after two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Gehind in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. The two militants were locals and were associated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 17:18 IST