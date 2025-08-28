High alert issued in Bihar after 3 Pak terrorists enter through Nepal: Police

The Bihar Police Headquarters (PHQ) has issued a high alert after receiving intelligence inputs that three Pakistani terrorists allegedly entered the state through Nepal on August 15, police aware of the development said. File image | With the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, officers said that security agencies are on high alert(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

According to officers, the terrorists belong to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). “They have been identified as Hasnanin Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain from Umarkot, and Mohammad Usman from Bhawalpur,” officials said, adding that the trio reportedly arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal, during the second week of August and crossed into Bihar last week.

The PHQ has circulated their names, photographs, and passport details to border districts for verification and enhanced surveillance.

With the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, officers said that security agencies are on high alert, especially at railway stations, bus stands, hotels, and other crowded places.

Senior police officers were briefed on the situation, and all district intelligence units were instructed to intensify monitoring, collect field inputs, and act promptly against any suspicious activity.

“Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans have been put on alert, while airport and railway security agencies have stepped up vigilance. Intelligence units are closely monitoring suspicious activities at the local level. This is not the first instance of terrorist infiltration through the Bihar-Nepal border, which has often been exploited due to easy movement,” an officer said.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and immediately inform the police about any suspicious persons or activities.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who began the 13-day yatra in the poll-bound state on August 17 from Sasaram, will be allowed to meet people in a bullet proof vehicle, said an officer, adding that his security has been enhanced.