Pakistan-backed terror to be in focus at two-day Intelligence Bureau conference

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 09:58 am IST

Over 700 officers, including chiefs of intelligence agencies, Research and Analysis Wing, IB, National Technical Research Organisation, investigation agencies will attend the event

Intelligence and security agencies will discuss infiltration along the western border, the sharing of real-time intelligence against terror groups, dismantling their logistics and funding networks, and other national security issues at a two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Delhi on Friday and Saturday.

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the conference. (PTI)
Officials said the country’s top security brass is meeting in a formal set-up for the first time since the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the conference and is likely to direct the security brass to completely dismantle the terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir and other regions. “Pakistan-backed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will be a key issue which will be taken up...Real-time sharing and quick verification of all intelligence inputs in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack are likely to be discussed,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

Over 700 officers, including chiefs of intelligence agencies, Research and Analysis Wing, IB, National Technical Research Organisation, investigation agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, and police chiefs of states and Union territories will attend the event.

Officials cited above said that other internal and external security challenges will also be discussed. The implementation status of three new criminal laws will also come up, another officer said.

