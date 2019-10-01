e-paper
High ammonia levels to affect water supply in Delhi for next few days

The affected zones include North, South, Central and parts of West and Northeast Delhi.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Water supply will be affected in Delhi in the upcoming days.
Water supply will be affected in Delhi in the upcoming days. (HT Archive)
         

Water supply will remain affected in several parts of Delhi over the next few days due to the high content of ammonia in the Yamuna’s water, which reduced the efficiency of water treatment plants at Chandrawal, Wazirabad, and Okhla by 25%, leading to the low supply.

The affected zones include North, South, Central and parts of West and Northeast Delhi such as Civil Lines, Malka Ganj, Timarpur, Azad Market, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Patel Nagar, Shadipur, Rajendra Nagar, President Estate, the NDMC area, Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Darya Ganj, Gulabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Kewal Park and the adjoining areas of North and Central Delhi.

“The ammonia levels in the Yamuna increased to 3.3 ppm on Sunday night, when plants stopped operating. However, by Monday evening, the levels came down to 1.6 ppm. We hope the problem is fixed by Tuesday,” Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya, said.

According to water utility department officials, residents must use water judiciously. They can dial emergency services or the DJB helpline 1916 to book water tankers. The contact numbers of area engineers are also available on the website.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 05:43 IST

