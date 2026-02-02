‘Highest level of scrutiny’: What aviation safety body said on Boeing fuel switch cutoff issue on Air India flight

After a possible problem in a fuel switch of one of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft in the Air India fleet, aviation safety platform Safety Matters Foundation (SMF) urged the “highest level of scrutiny” into the issue. The aircraft has now been grounded by Air India (@DGCAIndia/ Representational)

“Today, during the operation of Air India Flight Al132 (London Heathrow to Bengaluru), the crew reported abnormal behaviour of the LEFT engine fuel control switch on Boeing 787-8 aircraft VT-ANX,” ANI news agency quoted SMF as saying.

When starting the engine of the Boeing aircraft, which has now been grounded by Air India, the switch allegedly failed to remain locked in the ‘run’ position despite two attempts, and moved towards the ‘cut-off’ position, SMF said in a statement. The body added that this malfunction could, “under specific conditions”, lead to an inadvertent shutdown of the engine of the aircraft.

SMF cited the crash of the Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad. While clarifying that it implies no connection to the two incidents, the aviation safety body said the issue demands serious scrutiny.

“While no connection is implied, the repeated emergence of issues with a critical flight control system on the same aircraft type demands the highest level of scrutiny,” the foundation stated.

What did Air India say after the incident? Air India admitted to a possible defect in the fuel switch of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, adding that it had grounded the plane.

“We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot’s concerns checked on a priority basis,” the airline said in a statement.

Air India further said that the matter had been brought to the attention of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), while adding that the safety of the flight crew and passengers “remains top priority” for the airline.

The airline said that it had earlier found no issues after conducting an inspection of the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the DGCA. Air India had in July last year completed inspections in fuel control switches on all its Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft.

Meanwhile, aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it was supporting Air India's review of the incident and was in contact with the airline. “We are in contact with Air India and are supporting their review of this matter,” Boeing stated.