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‘Hike cycle is unlikely to end soon’: Experts as petrol, diesel prices increased for third time in 10 days

Despite three revisions, oil marketing companies are estimated to still be losing ₹8–10 per litre on petrol and diesel.

Updated on: May 24, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Rajeev Jayaswal
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State-run oil companies raised petrol and diesel prices by nearly 1 per litre each on Saturday — the third increase in eight days — taking the cumulative revision to just under 5 per litre since May 15, even as international crude has eased from its peak. Concurrently, Indraprastha Gas Ltd raised CNG rates by 1 per kg, its third increase since May 15, taking the total CNG hike to 4 per kg in under 10 days.

Industry executives and sector analysts say the incremental hike cycle is unlikely to end soon.(ANI)

Industry executives and sector analysts say the incremental hike cycle is unlikely to end soon. Despite three revisions, OMCs are estimated to still be losing 8–10 per litre on petrol and diesel. The trajectory of under-recoveries illustrates the partial nature of each correction: daily losses across the three companies stood at 1,000 crore before the first hike on May 15, fell to 750 crore after the second on May 19, and are now estimated to have dropped below 500 crore after Saturday’s revision. A fourth hike is expected unless Brent stabilises below $100 a barrel — and, in the best-case scenario analysts cite, closer to $70.

Benchmark Brent closed at $103.54 on Friday, up 0.9% on the day but down from the $108-plus levels seen at the time of the first May 15 hike — a decline that makes the continued corrections harder to defend politically. Since the conflict broke out on February 28, Brent has risen roughly 42% from $72.87. The rupee gained for a second consecutive session on Friday, closing at 95.60 per dollar, helped by softening crude and anticipation of monetary policy intervention.

Petrol in Delhi now stands at 99.51 per litre — up 87 paise — and diesel at 92.49, up 91 paise. Across metros, petrol has risen to 110.64 in Kolkata (up 94 paise), 108.49 in Mumbai (up 90 paise), and 105.31 in Chennai (up 82 paise). Diesel is 97.02 in Kolkata, 95.02 in Mumbai, and 96.98 in Chennai, with increases of 95, 94, and 87 paise respectively.

CNG in Delhi is now 81.09 per kg; IGL, promoted by BPCL and Gail India, also retails across cities in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Variations in local levies account for city-to-city differences.

The Congress demanded the government absorb the fuel price increases rather than pass them on to consumers, arguing that citizens had been denied the benefit of low crude prices over the past decade and could not now be asked to bear the cost of elevated ones. “During the good times, if you did not pass on the benefit to people, why are you burdening the people of India at a time like this, when we cannot afford to pay that extra amount?” said national spokesperson Rajeev Gowda at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi.

Gowda accused the government of drawing “excessive revenue” from citizens through surcharges and taxes on petrol and diesel over 12 years of low crude prices — revenue that he said was never returned to consumers in the form of lower fertiliser or food costs. “In the last 12 years, have the people of India benefited in any way from the low oil prices that the Modi government has benefited from?” he asked. The cumulative 5 per litre increase over a week, he said, amounted to “striking a blow” at ordinary people.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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