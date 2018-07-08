Himachal bans thermocol cutlery, makes provision for hefty fine

A month after it launched “Plastic Hatao Himachal Bachao” campaign, the Himachal Pradesh government hasnow banned use and sale of thermocol cutlery.

Governor, Acharya Devvrat, on Saturday issued a notification banning thermocol cutlery, including cups, plates, glasses and spoons or any other item in the state. The notification also has provision for imposing penalty on those selling and littering thermocol cutlery.

“In order to reduce plastic waste and to check sale and use of thermocol cutlery in the state, HP government has now authorised officials of the concerned department to inspect shops, restaurants and hawkers. Those using thermocol cutlery at home or commercial places will be fined under Himachal Pradesh Non-Biodegrable Garbage (control) Act 1995. It has been banned in both commercial and private complex,” said DC Rana, special secretary -cum director department of environment science and technology.

The state government has set three months deadline for the manufactures and stockiest selling thermocol cutlery across the state to dispose of their stocks.

“The ban will be made effective after three months, so that the stockiest and shopkeepers can dispose of their stocks,” Rana said.

On June 5, International Environment Day, the state government had announced ban on the use of plastic bottles at public functions and government offices.

Government’s secretariat administration, two weeks ago, had passed an executive order directing all the government offices to shed use of plastic bottles for carrying water. Besides, it has also directed all the offices of different departments, corporations and boards to discard use of plastic bottles for serving water.

In an attempt to discourage the use of plastic bottles to carry water, government was contemplating to provide steel bottles to children studying in government run schools under Mukhya Mantri Vardi Yojana. Currently under scheme government provides cost free school uniforms to children.

“Himachal generates around two tonnes of plastic waste daily, of which large portion is littered on roadsides, mountains and in drains,” said chief scientific officer science and technology, Suresh C Attri .

Thermocol and plastic cutlery is used in many parts of the state. It is not being sold in Shimla but traders in the adjoining areas are still selling it.

“We have stopped selling theromocol cutlery but many shopkeepers in the surrounding areas are still selling it,” says Vikas Garg a local retailer in Shimla .

Himachal Pradesh was the first state in country to ban use of plastic bags in 2009. Since then, the state government has been making efforts to reduce the plastic waste in the towns and rural areas of the state .