Himachal BJP legislators meet governor, complain about Speaker’s behaviour

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators met Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and complained about Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania’s behaviour in the state assembly on Tuesday even as the state’s Congress government faced a battle for survival as a motion on the budget proposal was due to come up for discussion on Wednesday. The BJP has insisted on a division of votes. BJP lawmakers at the governor’s residence in Shimla. (PTI)

Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur, who led the legislators, said marshals stopped the BJP legislators and misbehaved with them when they tried to meet Pathania. He added lawmakers were caught by their collars and alleged this was done on Pathania’s instructions.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a memorandum submitted to Shukla, the BJP said Pathania and the government’s conduct was neither impartial nor as per the constitutional values. It added after a voice vote, a cut-motion was introduced for which voting should have taken place as per the rules. The memorandum said Pathania did not allow that.

The BJP legislators said they tried to meet Pathania in his chamber after the Speaker adjourned the House. They added they were not allowed to do so and were allegedly manhandled.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh teetered on the brink after six of its lawmakers cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls, leading to a tie. Mahajan eventually won by a lottery.

Congress candidate Abhishek Singhvi received 34 votes after six Congress lawmakers and three independents previously backing the government supported Mahajan, who also received 34 votes. The loss meant the Congress was unable to cross the simple majority mark of 35 in the 68-member House.

The BJP maintained the Sukhvinder Sukhu government was reduced to a minority, and called for the chief minister’s resignation.