Himachal BJP MLAs demand fulfilment of promises made to horticulturists

Led by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, the BJP MLAs raised slogans at the Assembly campus at Tapovan in Dharamshala before the session started on the fifth consecutive day. They said the Congress leaders had promised that horticulturists would fix the price of their produce but the same has not been done. HT Image

The Congress "misled and cheated" the people by making false promises, but the BJP would not let the Congress forget its guarantees, Thakur reiterated.

The BJP legislators have been protesting since day one of the five-day Winter Session which will conclude on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the BJP MLAs protested by wearing white aprons with "unfulfilled" Congress guarantees printed on it and raised anti-government slogans.

On Wednesday, they carried cow dung on their head to press for buying cow dung for ₹2 per kg from farmers as promised. The BJP MLAs turned into "milkmen" and protested holding empty utensils on Thursday for buying milk for ₹80-100 per litre as promised to the farmers.

Degrees (not original) were torn and burnt by the BJP legislators on Thursday as a symbolic protest to express the "plight" of unemployed youth who were promised one lakh jobs in one year.