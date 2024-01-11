Himachal CM lauds mountaineer Praveen Singh on being conferred with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh ) [India], January 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday congratulated mountaineer Praveen Singh on being conferred with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, 2022. HT Image

The award was presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu at an event in the national capital on Tuesday.

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, formerly known as the National Adventure Awards, is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated excellence in the promotion of adventure sports.

The award is named after Tenzing Norgay, one of the first two individuals to summit Mount Everest.

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, too, congratulated 'Himachal's pride' for being conferred with the coveted award.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Himachal's pride, Shri Parveen Singh, on being bestowed with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 for Lifetime Achievement! His unmatched spirit and commitment to adventure are truly commendable, evidenced by his extraordinary contributions, which include scaling more than 20 Himalayan Peaks, including Mt Everest and Mt Kanchenjunga, twice. His courageous support to 2 para-mountaineers on the rope and active participation in the BSF 'Relief and Rehabilitation Mission' during the disaster in Kedarnath showcase his dedication beyond limits. A true inspiration for aspiring adventurers!" Thakur posted from his official X handle.

Praveen Singh has scaled more than twenty Himalayan peaks, including Mount Everest and Mount Kanchenjunga, twice.

In his congratulatory message, Chief Minister Sukhu commended the ace mountaineer's hard work and dedication.

Hailing from the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, Singh is a serving ASI in the Border Security Force (BSF). (ANI)