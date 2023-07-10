People asked to stay indoors as Himachal breaks 50-year rainfall record; 14 dead

As the hill state of Himachal Pradesh is the worst hit by the monsoon fury, chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday morning in a video message urged people to stay indoors for the next 24 hours. The CM also issued three helpline numbers -1100, 1070, and 1077 - in the wake of landslides, flash floods, and other damages due to the incessant rainfall.

Six people were rescued from inundated houses due to the rise in the water level of the Beas River amid heavy rainfall at Pandoh in Mandi district in Himachal.(HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a message on Twitter, the CM said, “I want to request all residents of the state, please stay home for the next 24 hours because very heavy rain is expected. We have started three helplines - 1100, 1070, and 1077. You can call up these numbers to share information about anyone stuck in the calamity. I am available round the clock to help you, my telephone will be available for you 24*7.”

He further requested all legislators to camp in their constituencies and help all the people in need.

“Please help people during this calamity and ensure that they are compensated for their losses. The state government is trying to rescue those stranded…14 people have been killed so far in the calamity,” CM Sukhu added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for the hill state for heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. The weather department also said that the rainfall is likely to cause flooding and landslides.

On Monday, the IMD predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in various districts of Himachal Pradesh. “Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kullu in most places and very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places,” it said.

Bridges, highways washed away

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As torrential rain battered the hill state, several bridges and highways were seen collapsing and were washed away in videos shared by people on social media. A 50-year-old bridge connecting Aut in Mandi district with Larji beside Sainj and Banjar washed away on Sunday. A few hours later, the historical Panchvaktra bridge was washed away as the river's water level increased.