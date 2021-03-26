Himachal logs 315 new infections, two deaths

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 315 Covid-19 infections, the highest single-day spike this year, taking the state’s tally to 61,616 while the death toll mounted to 1,016 after two more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 102 were reported in Una, 64 in Kangra, 47 in Solan, 37 in Sirmaur, 23 in Hamirpur, 17 in Bilaspur, 12 in Shimla, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, three in Mandi and one in Kinnaur.

The active cases have climbed to 1,903 and recoveries have reached 58,679 after 64 people recuperated.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 10,739 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,395 cases, and Kangra with 9,137 cases. Solan has 7,166 cases, Kullu 4,506, Sirmaur 3,833, Una 3,794, Hamirpur 3,265, Bilaspur 3,130, Chamba 2,997, Kinnaur 1,395, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,259.