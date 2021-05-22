Himachal Pradesh CM distributes home isolation kits, says pandemic nothing less than war

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday flagged off 11 vehicles containing home isolation kits for Covid-19 patients under home isolation.

Calling the pandemic outbreak “nothing less than a war”, he urged the people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocol like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The home isolation kits contain 'chawan prash', 'kaada', protective masks, hand sanitisers, medicines, CM's message, among others.

Around 90 per cent of over 31,000 active cases in the state are in home isolation.

The chief minister also launched 'Himachal COVID Care' mobile application for helping in the speedy recovery of patients in home isolation.

A 'Sanjeevani Specialist OPD' mobile application was also introduced wherein as many as 70 specialists of AIIMS Bilaspur will provide advice to state residents through tele-medicine service.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur expressed his gratitude to Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) management for making their complexes available for treating Covid-19 patients not only in the state but the entire country.

He said a 200-bedded dedicated Covid centre has recently been made functional in Mandi. More such centres are being set up in Kangra, Solan and other districts in the Radha Soami Satsang complexes, he said.

Another campaign will be launched on the lines of the Active Case Finding (ACF) programme for identifying Covid-19 patients among MLAs, councillors and panchayat representatives, the CM added.