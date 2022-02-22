Himachal Pradesh factory explosion: PM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the families of those killed in an explosion at a factory in Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the amount will be given from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

" ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. ₹50,000 would be given to the injured," the PMO said.

At least seven people were killed and 12 others sustained burn injuries after an explosion at a fireworks factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district.

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told news agency PTI the incident occurred in the district's Bathu industrial area. Most of the dead were migrant labourers, as are the injure.

Fire department and district officials rushed to the site of the explosion.

The prime minister also condoled the loss of lives in the explosion. "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident," he said on Twitter.

The prime minister wished the injured a speedy recovery.