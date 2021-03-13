IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7
In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others.(PTI)
In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others.(PTI)
india news

Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7

"Municipal Corporation elections in Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan to be held on 7th April. Counting of votes will take place on the same day," the state election commission informed.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:27 PM IST

Municipal Corporation elections in Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan to be held on April 7.

"Municipal Corporation elections in Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan to be held on 7th April. Counting of votes will take place on the same day," informed the state election commission on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections for 68 seats will take place in 2022.

In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others. Following this, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took oath as the Chief Minister of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh municipal corporation
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others.(PTI)
In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others.(PTI)
india news

Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7

ANI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:27 PM IST
"Municipal Corporation elections in Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan to be held on 7th April. Counting of votes will take place on the same day," the state election commission informed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government is in the process of developing regulations for personal and non-personal data, the policy, which is under discussion, said. AP(AP)
The government is in the process of developing regulations for personal and non-personal data, the policy, which is under discussion, said. AP(AP)
india news

Govt to put in place safeguards to prevent data misuse: Draft e-comm policy

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • According to the draft, the government acknowledges the importance of data as an asset and needs to use data emanating from India for "Indian entities first".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that security forces are put on alert at the borders.(FIle HT Photo)
Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that security forces are put on alert at the borders.(FIle HT Photo)
india news

Incidents of influx of Myanmarese into Manipur not reported so far: CM Singh

ANI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday asked four northeastern states- Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh- to take appropriate action as per law to prevent a possible influx of people from Myanmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
congress supporters colour their body with congress flag during public meeting of congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday. 2.Tribal dancers during public meeting of Congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday 3. Congress national president Rahul Gandhi attending a public meeting in Jeypore on Friday. Photo credit by Arabinda Mahapatra
congress supporters colour their body with congress flag during public meeting of congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday. 2.Tribal dancers during public meeting of Congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday 3. Congress national president Rahul Gandhi attending a public meeting in Jeypore on Friday. Photo credit by Arabinda Mahapatra
india news

3 Congress MLAs accuse govt of discrimination against SC, ST lawmakers

By Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Less than a year after Sachin Pilot's revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, there are rumblings again in the ruling Congress party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai. (Vijay Bate / HT)
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai. (Vijay Bate / HT)
india news

India records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations with over 2 million doses

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:16 PM IST
As many as 2,053,537 vaccine doses were administered on Day 56 of the vaccination drive ( March 12) through 30,561 sessions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Government vehicles seized by student organisations in Kohima on Monday for violating the ban in Nagaland.(HT PHOTO.)
Government vehicles seized by student organisations in Kohima on Monday for violating the ban in Nagaland.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Renewal of registration for 15-year-old govt vehicles to stop from Apr 1, 2022

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Once approved, this will be applicable to all government vehicles - central or state governments, union territories, PSUs, municipal and autonomous bodies, as per the notification.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The scheme requires subscribers to make monthly contributions in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 per month till the age of 60 years.(Reuters)
The scheme requires subscribers to make monthly contributions in the range of 55 to 200 per month till the age of 60 years.(Reuters)
india news

Prime Minister Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Check eligibility, other details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • The scheme is voluntary in nature and works on contributions made by the subscribers, which are matched with the contributions from the government on a 50:50 basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A rare lightning storm crackles over Mitchell’s Cove in early morning in Santa Cruz, California(AP)
A rare lightning storm crackles over Mitchell’s Cove in early morning in Santa Cruz, California(AP)
india news

Explained: Lightning, its effects and precautions to be taken

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:39 PM IST
  • Lightning is a sudden electrostatic discharge during an electrical storm with a frequency of around 40-50 times a second on Earth, some of which may be seen even before the thunder is heard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden listens during a virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden listens during a virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday.(Bloomberg)
india news

US development bank to assist India's Biological E for Quad Vaccine Partnership

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagpur is the first city in India that is going back to a complete lockdown after authorities had started lifting nationwide curbs in June last year.(PTI)
Nagpur is the first city in India that is going back to a complete lockdown after authorities had started lifting nationwide curbs in June last year.(PTI)
india news

Week-long lockdown in Nagpur from Monday: A look at what’s open and what’s not

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Nagpur is contributing the most number of Covid-19 cases towards the state’s daily tally. On Friday, 1,729 cases were reported in Nagpur - the second-highest in Maharashtra - which pushed the division’s caseload to 248,912 of which 4,893 people have died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates Amma mini clinics in Royapuram, Chennai.(ANI)
Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates Amma mini clinics in Royapuram, Chennai.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Palaniswami hits out at DMK over dynasty politics

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:09 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Farakka barrage..(File photo)
The Farakka barrage..(File photo)
india news

Bihar minister blames Bangladesh treaty, Farakka barrage for floods and droughts

By Subhash Pathak, Hindustan Times, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • The Farakka barrage has often been criticized for floods in Bihar due to excessive siltation in the Ganga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced its tie-up with WheelTug which will provide the electric taxiing system. (HT FILE)
On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced its tie-up with WheelTug which will provide the electric taxiing system. (HT FILE)
india news

SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from March 28

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:48 PM IST
These new flights, which will be operated with Boeing 737s and regional jet Bombardier Q400s, are aimed at augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities as part of its enhanced network.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra government had also on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21. (PTI)
The Maharashtra government had also on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21. (PTI)
india news

Covid-19: Complete lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on weekends

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Further, the administration informed that they have ordered a partial lockdown in the district during weekdays till April 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police have sent the bodies for post mortem. (Representational Photo/Reuters)
Police have sent the bodies for post mortem. (Representational Photo/Reuters)
india news

Five members of family found dead in Bihar, suicide suspected

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • Police said the family head who ran a coal business had run up a debt of several lakhs of rupees which he could not repay because of financial losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP