Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7
Municipal Corporation elections in Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan to be held on April 7.
"Municipal Corporation elections in Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan to be held on 7th April. Counting of votes will take place on the same day," informed the state election commission on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections for 68 seats will take place in 2022.
In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others. Following this, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took oath as the Chief Minister of the state.
Govt to put in place safeguards to prevent data misuse: Draft e-comm policy
- According to the draft, the government acknowledges the importance of data as an asset and needs to use data emanating from India for "Indian entities first".
Incidents of influx of Myanmarese into Manipur not reported so far: CM Singh
3 Congress MLAs accuse govt of discrimination against SC, ST lawmakers
- Less than a year after Sachin Pilot's revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, there are rumblings again in the ruling Congress party.
India records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations with over 2 million doses
Renewal of registration for 15-year-old govt vehicles to stop from Apr 1, 2022
Prime Minister Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Check eligibility, other details here
- The scheme is voluntary in nature and works on contributions made by the subscribers, which are matched with the contributions from the government on a 50:50 basis.
Explained: Lightning, its effects and precautions to be taken
- Lightning is a sudden electrostatic discharge during an electrical storm with a frequency of around 40-50 times a second on Earth, some of which may be seen even before the thunder is heard.
US development bank to assist India's Biological E for Quad Vaccine Partnership
- The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”
Week-long lockdown in Nagpur from Monday: A look at what’s open and what’s not
News updates from HT: Palaniswami hits out at DMK over dynasty politics
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Bihar minister blames Bangladesh treaty, Farakka barrage for floods and droughts
- The Farakka barrage has often been criticized for floods in Bihar due to excessive siltation in the Ganga.
SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from March 28
Covid-19: Complete lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on weekends
Five members of family found dead in Bihar, suicide suspected
- Police said the family head who ran a coal business had run up a debt of several lakhs of rupees which he could not repay because of financial losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
