Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.8 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 30, 2024 27.39 °C Moderate rain August 31, 2024 28.51 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 28.53 °C Moderate rain September 2, 2024 25.4 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 25.48 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 26.36 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 25.71 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain Chennai 29.41 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.39 °C Moderate rain Delhi 29.23 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 29, 2024, is 23.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.8 °C and 26.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.75 °C and 28.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

