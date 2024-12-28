Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.5 °C and 13.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.



With temperatures ranging between 5.75 °C and 8.97 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 8.40 Heavy intensity rain December 30, 2024 12.75 Light rain December 31, 2024 14.29 Scattered clouds January 1, 2025 15.97 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 16.62 Overcast clouds January 3, 2025 17.83 Scattered clouds January 4, 2025 19.65 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

