Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 28, 2024, is 8.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.75 °C and 8.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.5 °C and 13.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 5.75 °C and 8.97 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.5 °C and 13.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 5.75 °C and 8.97 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 29, 2024
|8.40
|Heavy intensity rain
|December 30, 2024
|12.75
|Light rain
|December 31, 2024
|14.29
|Scattered clouds
|January 1, 2025
|15.97
|Scattered clouds
|January 2, 2025
|16.62
|Overcast clouds
|January 3, 2025
|17.83
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|19.65
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
SHARE
Copy