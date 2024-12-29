Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 29, 2024, is 11.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.31 °C and 14.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.69 °C and 16.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 30, 2024
|11.32
|Light rain
|December 31, 2024
|14.94
|Broken clouds
|January 1, 2025
|16.19
|Broken clouds
|January 2, 2025
|16.45
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|17.72
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|18.43
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|20.75
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
