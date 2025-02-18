Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 18, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 18, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 18, 2025, is 15.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.22 °C and 19.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 18, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.85 °C and 19.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 19, 202515.93Broken clouds
February 20, 202518.13Scattered clouds
February 21, 202515.05Light rain
February 22, 202517.48Light rain
February 23, 202518.03Light rain
February 24, 202517.40Light rain
February 25, 202518.58Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on February 18, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.65 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.16 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.24 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru28.55 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.32 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad30.15 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi26.83 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

