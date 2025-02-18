Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 18, 2025, is 15.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.22 °C and 19.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.85 °C and 19.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 19, 2025
|15.93
|Broken clouds
|February 20, 2025
|18.13
|Scattered clouds
|February 21, 2025
|15.05
|Light rain
|February 22, 2025
|17.48
|Light rain
|February 23, 2025
|18.03
|Light rain
|February 24, 2025
|17.40
|Light rain
|February 25, 2025
|18.58
|Scattered clouds
