Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.94 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 28, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 28, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 28, 2025, is 6.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.94 °C and 7.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 98% and the wind speed is 98 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 28, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.76 °C and 13.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

With temperatures ranging between 3.94 °C and 7.55 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 1, 20256.90Rain and snow
March 2, 202513.04Moderate rain
March 3, 202514.73Sky is clear
March 4, 202517.47Light rain
March 5, 202515.16Moderate rain
March 6, 202517.85Sky is clear
March 7, 202519.77Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata28.29 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.74 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru26.44 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.53 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.31 °C Broken clouds
Delhi22.75 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
