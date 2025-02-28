Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.94 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 28, 2025, is 6.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.94 °C and 7.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 98% and the wind speed is 98 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.76 °C and 13.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

With temperatures ranging between 3.94 °C and 7.55 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 6.90 Rain and snow March 2, 2025 13.04 Moderate rain March 3, 2025 14.73 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 17.47 Light rain March 5, 2025 15.16 Moderate rain March 6, 2025 17.85 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 19.77 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.