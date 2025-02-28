Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.94 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 28, 2025, is 6.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.94 °C and 7.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 98% and the wind speed is 98 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.76 °C and 13.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
With temperatures ranging between 3.94 °C and 7.55 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 1, 2025
|6.90
|Rain and snow
|March 2, 2025
|13.04
|Moderate rain
|March 3, 2025
|14.73
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|17.47
|Light rain
|March 5, 2025
|15.16
|Moderate rain
|March 6, 2025
|17.85
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|19.77
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025
