Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 12, 2025, is 9.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.44 °C and 10.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.78 °C and 15.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
With temperatures ranging between 3.44 °C and 10.9 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 13, 2025
|9.27
|Light rain
|January 14, 2025
|14.16
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|15.34
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|16.19
|Sky is clear
|January 17, 2025
|8.89
|Light rain
|January 18, 2025
|14.60
|Few clouds
|January 19, 2025
|19.58
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025
