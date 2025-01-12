Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 12, 2025, is 9.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.44 °C and 10.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:35 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.78 °C and 15.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

With temperatures ranging between 3.44 °C and 10.9 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 13, 2025 9.27 Light rain January 14, 2025 14.16 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 15.34 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 16.19 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 8.89 Light rain January 18, 2025 14.60 Few clouds January 19, 2025 19.58 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.51 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.2 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.95 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 22.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Few clouds



