Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 18, 2025, is 16.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.34 °C and 21.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.43 °C and 21.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 19, 2025 16.95 Few clouds March 20, 2025 20.72 Overcast clouds March 21, 2025 21.56 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 21.90 Scattered clouds March 23, 2025 21.95 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 23.87 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 25.55 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.58 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.31 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.89 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 31.97 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.66 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.74 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.