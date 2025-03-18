Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 18, 2025, is 16.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.34 °C and 21.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.43 °C and 21.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 19, 2025
|16.95
|Few clouds
|March 20, 2025
|20.72
|Overcast clouds
|March 21, 2025
|21.56
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|21.90
|Scattered clouds
|March 23, 2025
|21.95
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|23.87
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|25.55
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.