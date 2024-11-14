Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 15, 2024 21.47 °C Broken clouds November 16, 2024 20.41 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 19.96 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 19.47 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 19.32 °C Broken clouds November 20, 2024 18.52 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 18.63 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.19 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.5 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.07 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.37 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.29 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 14, 2024, is 19.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.91 °C and 21.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 05:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 15, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.94 °C and 22.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

