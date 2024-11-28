Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 29, 2024 18.05 °C Sky is clear November 30, 2024 19.13 °C Sky is clear December 1, 2024 19.31 °C Sky is clear December 2, 2024 18.69 °C Sky is clear December 3, 2024 19.01 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 19.02 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 19.12 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.84 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.35 °C Broken clouds Chennai 23.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.4 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 28, 2024, is 14.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.27 °C and 18.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.66 °C and 19.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

