Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on November 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 28, 2024, is 14.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.27 °C and 18.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.66 °C and 19.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 29, 2024
|18.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 30, 2024
|19.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 1, 2024
|19.31 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 2, 2024
|18.69 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 3, 2024
|19.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 4, 2024
|19.02 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 5, 2024
|19.12 °C
|Sky is clear
