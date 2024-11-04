Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 5, 2024 22.16 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 22.51 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 22.85 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 23.26 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 22.67 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 22.15 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 21.91 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.06 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.56 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.0 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.57 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 4, 2024, is 21.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.91 °C and 24.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.49 °C and 23.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.