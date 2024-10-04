Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.5 °C, check weather forecast for October 4, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 4, 2024, is 24.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.5 °C and 26.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.96 °C and 26.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 4, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 5, 2024
|25.83 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 6, 2024
|25.25 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 7, 2024
|25.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 8, 2024
|25.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 9, 2024
|25.86 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 10, 2024
|25.33 °C
|Light rain
|October 11, 2024
|24.73 °C
|Sky is clear
