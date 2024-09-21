Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.82 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 22, 2024 28.08 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 29.11 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 28.93 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 27.65 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 27.2 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 26.93 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 24.96 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 31.54 °C Light rain Chennai 30.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.86 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.6 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.38 °C Light rain Delhi 32.07 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 21, 2024, is 26.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.82 °C and 29.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.0 °C and 28.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

