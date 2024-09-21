Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.82 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 21, 2024, is 26.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.82 °C and 29.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.0 °C and 28.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 22, 2024 28.08 °C Light rain
September 23, 2024 29.11 °C Light rain
September 24, 2024 28.93 °C Light rain
September 25, 2024 27.65 °C Light rain
September 26, 2024 27.2 °C Moderate rain
September 27, 2024 26.93 °C Moderate rain
September 28, 2024 24.96 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.24 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 31.54 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.85 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.86 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.6 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.38 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.07 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on September 21, 2024
Himachal Pradesh weather update on September 21, 2024

