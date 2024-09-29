Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.65 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 30, 2024 26.42 °C Overcast clouds October 1, 2024 27.21 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 27.79 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 26.76 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 25.61 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 25.73 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 25.53 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.88 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.84 °C Moderate rain Delhi 28.39 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 29, 2024, is 23.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.65 °C and 26.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.0 °C and 27.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

