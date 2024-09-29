Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.65 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 29, 2024, is 23.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.65 °C and 26.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.0 °C and 27.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 30, 2024 26.42 °C Overcast clouds
October 1, 2024 27.21 °C Sky is clear
October 2, 2024 27.79 °C Sky is clear
October 3, 2024 26.76 °C Sky is clear
October 4, 2024 25.61 °C Sky is clear
October 5, 2024 25.73 °C Sky is clear
October 6, 2024 25.53 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.5 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.88 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.81 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.99 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.68 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 27.84 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 28.39 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on September 29, 2024
Himachal Pradesh weather update on September 29, 2024

India News, Weather Today
