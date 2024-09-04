 Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.39 °C, check weather forecast for September 4, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.39 °C, check weather forecast for September 4, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 4, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 4, 2024, is 23.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.39 °C and 26.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.41 °C and 25.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 5, 2024 25.52 °C Moderate rain
September 6, 2024 25.9 °C Moderate rain
September 7, 2024 23.52 °C Moderate rain
September 8, 2024 27.16 °C Light rain
September 9, 2024 28.16 °C Light rain
September 10, 2024 28.45 °C Light rain
September 11, 2024 27.54 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 4, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.29 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.85 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 30.57 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 24.67 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 23.69 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 33.42 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on September 04, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
