Himachal Pradesh weather update: Yellow warning for thunderstorms over three days

The local meteorological center in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in the state over the next three days. Residents using an umbrella to shield themselves from the heat on The Ridge, Shimla. (HT_PRINT)

The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has predicted rain at isolated places in mid-hills from May 31 to June 2 and in seven districts -- Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Kangra Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan -- from May 31 to June 5, reported news agency PTI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier, on Thursday, mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh reported light rain, bringing some relief to the people from heatwave conditions. As a result, maximum temperatures dropped by one to two degrees Celsius in some places.

According to the weather office, Manali recorded 10 mm of rain, while Keylong saw 5 mm of rain, Kalpa recorded 3 mm, Shimla recorded 2 mm and Bhuntar and Sainj recorded 1 mm of rain each.

ALSO READ| There's a need to declare heatwave as 'national calamity': Rajasthan High Court

However, there was no significant change in minimum night temperatures, with Paonta Sahib and Neri recording lows of 35 degrees Celsius and 32.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in many parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, a few parts of East Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Odisha, and heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Punjab, few parts of West Uttar Pradesh isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand on 31st May, 2024, the India Meteorological Department said.

Amid contrasting weather conditions in various parts of India, monsoon hit Kerala and most parts of northeast India on Thursday. In a statement, IMD shared that the southwest Monsoon set in on Thursday over Kerala and Mahe and advanced into most parts of northeast India including all of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and most parts of Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam. Cyclone Remal seems to have played a part in the latter.