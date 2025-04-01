Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal's first controlled atmosphere store with geothermal tech to be built in Kinnaur

PTI |
Apr 01, 2025 06:50 PM IST

Himachal's first controlled atmosphere store with geothermal tech to be built in Kinnaur

Shimla, The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation is planning to build a controlled atmosphere store with geothermal technology in collaboration with an Iceland company, horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Tuesday.

Himachal's first controlled atmosphere store with geothermal tech to be built in Kinnaur
Himachal's first controlled atmosphere store with geothermal tech to be built in Kinnaur

He said the pilot project would start in Tapri in Kinnaur district soon.

Talking to reporters after the 217th meeting of the Board of Directors of HPMC, Negi said this would be the first such store in the state.

Geothermal cooling utilises Earth's relatively constant below-surface temperatures to cool buildings. The heat from indoors of the building will be transferred to the cooler ground and back in a closed loop system.

Negi said the HPMC has already established a fruit and vegetable dryer, which has started working on a small scale 500 kg per day and the results were good.

He said use of geothermal technology could be an eye opener; it could be used to generate electricity and keep homes centrally heated in the coming times.

Citing that the corporation has attained the highest ever production of 2,000 tonnes of apple concentrate, the minister said he hoped it would earn the highest-ever profit of up to 5 crore this financial year.

He said the HPMC apple juice is in demand since it contains no added sugar. The corporation has also started manufacturing of apple cider, vinegar and wines, which are now being sold in several metros, including Delhi and Jaipur.

The minister said the HPMC land lying idle would be utilised to earn revenue. Around 100 crore is expected upfront, with an annual rent revenue of 2 crore.

He said the Board of Directors has decided to give the controlled atmosphere stores and the grading packing centres in the state to private people through a tender process.

Negi said HPMC has been working for the gardeners and farmers of Himachal Pradesh for a long time. Apart from this, it also holds the responsibility of procurement of apples under the Market Intervention Scheme.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Himachal's first controlled atmosphere store with geothermal tech to be built in Kinnaur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On