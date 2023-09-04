Himanta Sarma jabs Congress over ‘freedom of speech’ statement on Udhayanidhi's ‘Sanatana’ remark

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit out at the Congress over its ‘freedom of speech’ remark on Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose statement calling for the 'eradication' of Sanatana Dharma has triggered a massive political slugfest.



While reacting on the DMK leader's remark, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party respects all religions but political parties have the right to express their views.



“Our view is clear. ‘Sarva Dharma Samabhava’ (respect for all religions) is the Congress’ ideology. But you have to understand every political party has the freedom to tell their views….We are respecting everybody’s belief", Venugopal said at a press briefing. The grand old party is DMK's ruling ally in Tamil Nadu. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.(PTI)

Reacting to Venugopal's remark, Sarma told news agency PTI,"Today, Congress said that it (Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma) is his freedom of speech. If I make a comment on eradicating Islam or Christianity, would Congress say that it is my freedom of speech? Congress is working to create anti-Hindu environment in the country. They are the kingpin of the conspiracy against the Hindu and Sanatan".

But this was not the first attack by Sarma on the Congress. Earlier in the day, he had taken to social media platform X to target the Congress. “Rather than taking action against their alliance partners for anti Hindu statements, Congress is seeking refuge behind the veil of “Freedom of Speech. Had the said leader made a comment on eradicating Islam or Christianity or any other religion, would Congress have brushed aside the issue as “freedom of speech” ? In fact it is now clear that Congress is a key conspirator in the “Annihilation of Sanatan Dharma” gang”, Sarma had posted.



‘Will repeat it again and again’



The BJP has been unsparing in its attack on the DMK and the INDIA alliance. However, Udhayanidhi has been defiant over his remarks, saying he will repeat it “again and again”.



“Day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again...I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all", the Tamil Nadu minister was quoted by ANI as saying.

