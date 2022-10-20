Home / India News / Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks thorough probe into death of IIT Kharagpur student

Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks thorough probe into death of IIT Kharagpur student

india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 11:07 PM IST

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to Bengal chief minister Mamata Baneerjee to request a thorough investigation into the death of a third year student at IIT Kharagpur

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his request for an indepth probe into the death of the Assam student at IIT-Kharagpur in a letter to Mamata Banerjee (Twitter/himantabiswa)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his request for an indepth probe into the death of the Assam student at IIT-Kharagpur in a letter to Mamata Banerjee (Twitter/himantabiswa)
ByHT Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asked his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to have a thorough investigation conducted into the circumstances surrounding the death a student from the state’s Tinsukia region at IIT Kharagpur .

The third-year mechanical engineering student was found dead in his hostel room on October 14. His parents have expressed suspicions that there may have been foul play and filed a formal complaint with the local police in Kharagpur requesting senior police officials in Paschim Medinipur district for an investigation.

“In view of this, CM Sarma sent a request letter to CM Mamata Banerjee for her intervention to carry out a thorough investigation to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely death has caused a deep sense of grief across the state,” a release from the CMO office said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out