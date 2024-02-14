Himanta Biswa tells ‘story’ of Rahul Gandhi's Assam Yatra: ‘Summoned MLAs to bus and…’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had threatened his party MLAs in the state to not let the assembly function. During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Sarma said, Gandhi summoned all Congress MLAs in Assam to his luxurious bus and told them to either “tear into” the chief minister or be ready to get suspended from the party for five to 15 years. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

He, however, asserted that the house functioned peacefully with the support of Congress lawmakers.

“Listen to a story - When Rahul Gandhi came to Assam, he called all the Congress MLAs in his luxurious bus and threatened them that the Assam Assembly should not be allowed to function,” Sarma said in a post on X as he shared a video of his interaction with media persons.

“We also gave him a gift. Now Congress MLAs are supporting the government and allowing the House to function peacefully,” he added.

The war of words between Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated last month when Congress's yatra passed through Assam. Gandhi repeatedly termed Sarma as the most corrupt chief minister of the country, while the Assam CM said the Congress leader would be arrested after Lok Sabha polls for allegedly instigating a crowd to launch an attack on police personnel.

During an interaction with 'digital media warriors', Gandhi even insisted that he was perfectly okay with people like Himanta leaving the Congress.

"I want people like Himanta and Milind (Deora) to leave. I am perfectly okay with it. Himanta represents a particular type of politics that is not Congress' politics. Have you seen some of the statements Himanta makes about Muslims? There are certain values that I would like to defend," Rahul Gandhi said in the video.