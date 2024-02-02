Rahul Gandhi says he wants people like ‘Himanta and Milind to leave’ Congress

Rahul Gandhi said he is perfectly okay with people like Himanta and Milind leaving the Congress. In an interaction with 'digital media warriors' in West Bengal during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the video of which was uploaded to his account on Friday, Rahul Gandhi was asked about the 'collapse' of the Congress and about Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was with the Congress. "I want people like Himanta and Milind to leave. I am perfectly okay with it. Himanta represents a particular type of politics that is not Congress' politics. Have you seen some of the statements Himanta makes about Muslims? There are certain values that I would like to defend," Rahul Gandhi said in the video. Rahul Gandhi said he does not mind people like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Milind Deora leaving the party.

Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma's targeting of each other intensified when Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through Assam. Himanta accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to incite unrest in Assam on January 22 while Rahul called Himanta the 'most corrupt CM' of India. Rahul mentioned Milind Deora in the same statement as Himanta. Milind was a veteran Congress leader of Maharashtra who left the party and joined the Shiv Sena faction of Eknath Shinde following a disagreement between INDIA seat-sharing in Maharashtra where the Congress and Uddhav's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP are likely to contest the election together. The seat Milind Deora wanted to contest from -- Mumbai South -- would go to Uddhav Sena since the sitting MP is from there.

'Nitish Kumar did not run back to NDA without pressure'

Rahul Gandhi's interaction took place before Hemant Soren's arrest by the ED on January 31. "Today Lalu ji was questioned, Tejashwai was interrogated, Hemant Soren is being questioned, Kejriwal has been issued another summons. I was interrogated for 55 hours. Do you think Nitish ji left INDIA without any pressure?" Rahul Gandhi said.

What Rahul Gandhi said on Mamata Banerjee

"Neither the Congress nor Mamata Banerjee said the alliance is over. Mamata said she is in the alliance. Negotiation is going on. It will be resolves," Rahul Gandhi said on the seat-sharing hurdle the Congress is facing in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee announced her party would contest in the Lok Sabha election alone.