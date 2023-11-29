Himanta Sarma's ‘Entertainment first’ barb at Gandhis amid Uttarakhand tunnel rescue

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dancing to a political song alleging that while the nation was awaiting the safe evacuation of the trapped workers from the Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, the Gandhi family was indulged in ‘merry making and dancing’. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders during a roadshow.(PTI)

While sharing a video of Gandhi siblings dancing on a political song, the Assam chief minister wrote on X, “Yesterday, as an anxious nation immersed itself in prayers and awaited the safety of our workers from Uttarakhand, the Family as usual was indulging in merry making- singing and dancing.”

Sarma further said that for the Gandhi family, entertainment is the priority in any tense situation or occasion. "Be it 26/11 or any other solemn occasion - it is always Entertainment First for the Family," he said.

The video surfaced while the rescue operation to pull out the 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi was underway. In the video, Rahul and Priyanka can be seen dancing to the song featured on the former while campaigning in poll-bound Telangana's Zaheerabad on Tuesday.

While addressing an election rally on the last day of campaigning for the assembly polls, Vadra took an aim at ruling BRS government and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over unemployment, corruption and price rise in the state. "The promises made to you were broken one after another. All of you agitated for Telangana. Telangana was formed due to the sacrifices of youth, farmers and sisters (women)," she said.

On the other hand, on Tuesday evening, all the 41 trapped workers after over 400 hours of being trapped inside the tunnel. The workers' families and the entire country rejoiced as the labourers started coming out of the tunnel, putting an end to the 17-day-long rescue operation.