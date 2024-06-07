 Himanta Sarma's ‘Sensex’ counter to Rahul Gandhi's stock market scam charge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himanta Sarma's ‘Sensex’ counter to Rahul Gandhi's stock market scam charge

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2024 09:39 PM IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, without naming Rahul Gandhi, took a jibe at the Congress leader's allegations on a stock market scam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, took a jibe at him over his recent statement on an alleged stock market “scam” amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Sarma pointed out that Sensex surged to an all-time high on Friday, just days after it crashed by nearly six percent.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (R)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (R)

Posting on X, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Sensex surges to an all-time high. Should we order an enquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine why it has reached this level today?"

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

His remarks come day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman were part of a massive stock market “scam”, where investors ended up losing 31 lakh crore in a single day.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, after the results of the Lok Sabha election were released, Rahul Gandhi demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation on the alleged scam.

Read more: ‘Sarkar banegi, jhagda shuru’: Bhupesh Baghel's big claim on NDA 3.0

“Why did the PM and Union Home Minister give specific investment advice to the five crore families investing in the stock market? Is it their job to give investment advice? Why were both interviews given to the same media owned by the same business group which is also under SEBI investigation for manipulating stock?” Gandhi said at a press briefing.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to hit back at Congress and Gandhi over their claims, saying that they have “not yet overcome” from the loss in the 2024 general elections.

BJP MP elect Piyush Goyal said, “Rahul Gandhi has still not overcome the loss in the Lok Sabha Elections. Now, he is conspiring to mislead the market investors. Today, India has become the fifth-largest economy.”

“In the last 10 years of Modi Govt, for the first time our market cap has crossed over 5 trillion dollars. Today, India's equity market has entered the market cap of the top 5 economies of the world...We know that the market cap of PSUs listed in the market has increased 4 times under the Modi Govt,” the BJP leader said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Himanta Sarma's ‘Sensex’ counter to Rahul Gandhi's stock market scam charge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On