‘Himmat hai toh…’: Congress challenges Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi CAG reports

The Congress on Wednesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the tabling of 14 contentious Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. Congress leader Pawan Khera(PTI)

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that Arvind Kejriwal used to carry “fake drafts of CAG reports” against its government (UPA II) but is silent now.

Pawan Khera also challenged the former Delhi chief minister to a debate on the CAG reports on the AAP government's performance in the national capital.

“Has he read his CAG reports? He used to roam the whole country with fake draft CAG reports against us (Congress). Now, when so many CAG reports have come against him, why is his mouth shut?” Pawan Khera told ANI.

"Himmat hai toh aaye aur debate krein apni CAG reports par (If he has any guts, he should debate on the CAG reports with us)," the Congress leader added.

The remarks come a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi excise policy scam.

“Kejriwal used to come in a small car and promise a new kind of politics. If you remember, he climbed on an electricity pole against corruption. He is now involved in the biggest liquor scam this country has seen. When Modi ji threw me out of my house, I handed over the keys and said I didn’t need it, but Kejriwal lived in a Sheesh Mahal that everyone has seen,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi attacks Arvind Kejriwal: ‘Came in small car, lived in Sheesh Mahal’

Kejriwal had also responded with a sharp counterattack against Rahul Gandhi, targeting him over the National Herald case and land grab case involving Robert Vadra.

Controversy over CAG reports

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has been pushing back against tabling the reports — many of which are ostensibly critical of the government and several parts of which have been put out in the public domain by the BJP.

The issues covered in the reports include the Delhi excise policy, the renovation of the CM’s official bungalow, vehicular pollution, public health, and the performance of government departments — all key campaign issues in the run-up to the elections.

Also Read | Delhi CAG reports: HC refuses to order session

The Delhi assembly polls are scheduled for February 5, with the results set to be announced on February 8.