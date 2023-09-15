Hindi unites the country’s diverse languages, says Shah

Hindi unites diverse languages of the country and has honoured different languages and dialects, but will never compete with any other Indian tongue, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday, emphasising that a strong country will emerge only by strengthening all its languages. Hindi unites diverse languages of the country, says Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

The Union minister made the remarks through a video message, posted on X, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, which is observed on September 14 every year. In 1949, Hindi, along with English, was made the official language of the Union of India.

Shah’s statement came against the backdrop of allegations by opposition parties that the Centre was trying to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

India has been a country of diverse languages, the Union minister said in his message. “Hindi unites the diversity of languages in the world’s largest democracy. Hindi has been a democratic language. It has honoured different Indian languages and dialects as well as many global languages and adopted their vocabularies, sentences and grammar rules,” he said.

“Hindi neither ever has competed and nor will compete with any other Indian language. Only by strengthening all our languages, a strong nation will be created,” he added.

Shah explained the significance of Hindi language in uniting the country during the difficult days of the independence movement.

“Hindi played an unprecedented role in uniting the country during the difficult days of the independence movement. It instilled a feeling of unity in a country divided into many languages and dialects. Hindi, as a language of communication, played an important role in carrying forward the freedom struggle from the East to the West and the North to the South in the country,” he said.

He said the architects of the Constitution accepted Hindi on September 14, 1949. “The original and creative expression of any country is possible only through its own language which we have to carry with us as all Indian languages and dialects are our cultural heritage,” he said.

In a bid to increase the use of official language in different parts of the country, a total of 528 Town Official Language Implementation Committees (TOLIC) have been formed so far, Shah said. “Even in foreign countries, TOLICs have been formed in London, Singapore, Fiji, Dubai and Port-Louis. India has also taken initiatives to promote the use of Hindi language in the United Nations,” he said.

Shah said the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language was constituted to periodically review the work done in the country’s official language. It was given the responsibility to review the progress made in the use of Hindi in government work across the country and prepare its report and present it to the President, he added.

Besides, Shah said the department of official language of the ministry of home affairs was making continuous efforts, by leveraging modern technology, to enrich Indian languages and establish them as languages of public administration, education and scientific use. He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, public welfare schemes were being implemented effectively by establishing communication between the government and the public in Indian languages.

He pointed out that the principle of language change says “language moves from complexity to simplicity”. He said that in his opinion, “Simple and clear words of Hindi should be used in office work”.

Several political parties in the south accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre of imposing Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, slammed Shah for his “absurd” claim that Hindi unites the nation.

“I strongly condemn the statement of Union home minister Amit Shah claiming that Hindi is the uniting force of India and it is empowering other regional languages. Hindi is spoken only in four or five states in the country and hence, the statement of Amit Shah is totally absurd. It is only another version of imposing Hindi under the guise of generating livelihood,” he wrote on X.

“While we are speaking Tamil here, Kerala speaks Malayalam. Where does Hindi merge with and empower us? Amit Shah should stop oppressing non-Hindi languages by calling them just regional languages,” he added.