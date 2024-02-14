'Hindus forced to...': BJP says Mamata Banerjee government run by rapists

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday claimed that Mamata Banerjee practises politics of appeasement in West Bengal. Attacking her over the Sandeshkhali row, the party also claimed that Hindus are forced to offer prayers secretly in Basirhat and that Banerjee is acting as a silent spectator to sexual violence against Hindu women. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a function in the state on Tuesday (ANI file photo)

"Hindus have to offer prayers secretly in Basirhat and several other places in West Bengal. Idol immersion during Durga Puja has already been stopped by Mamata Banerjee, she has differed the date once. This is the dirty politics of Mamata Banerjee. She only thinks of appeasement politics and not about the development of the people. I will try to visit Sandeshkhali, and see if the police try to stop me," said West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, who is trying to visit Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He later got injured in a scuffle between BJP workers and police.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed the West Bengal government on Wednesday over allegations of sexual harassment by women in Sandeshkhali block.

"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is acting as a silent spectator. This is a matter of concern. This press conference highlights the lawlessness that prevails in West Bengal where it is clear to every citizen the rule of law does not prevail or exist, rather the law of the anarchy ruler Mamata Banerjee prevails," he said.

Also read: Smriti Irani on Sandeshkhali row: ‘Mamata Banerjee will allow rapes in TMC offices’

He claimed she doesn't strive to uphold the dignity of the women.

"When the perpetrator of the crime happens to be a TMC goon, the chief minister of the state doesn't even care to uphold the dignity of the women of the state, especially Hindu women, being targeted by the goons of Sheikh Shahjahan, the absconder," he added.

He called Banerjee's government a "government of rapists".

"It will not be wrong to say that West Bengal has turned into a state where there is a government run by the rapist, of the rapist. Instead of standing in support of the victims, Mamata Banerjee is supporting the rapist," Bhatia said.

Several women in Bengal's Sandeshkhali have been protesting for the last few days, alleging that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides had sexually harassed them. They are demanding the arrest of the leader.

With inputs from ANI, PTI