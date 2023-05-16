Home / India News / From the HT newspaper: Top 10 stories you shouldn't miss today

From the HT newspaper: Top 10 stories you shouldn't miss today

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2023 11:23 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion from Hindustan Times newspaper.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion from Hindustan Times newspaper.

Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and others during the CLP meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI)
Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and others during the CLP meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI)

Karnataka CM race: Siddaramaiah close to finish line, Shivakumar makes last push

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah appeared to surge ahead of his rival, state Congress unit chief DK Shivakumar, in the race for the southern state’s top job on Monday, as the scene of the action shifted from Bengaluru to Delhi where a string of closed-door meetings spilled late into the night.

Number Theory: Should monetary policy pivot towards growth?

A couple of months ago, this question would have seemed preposterous. Retail inflation was more than 6%, which is the upper band of RBI’s tolerance band under India’s inflation targeting framework.

No compromise on integrity of Manipur: CM after Shah meet

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that the Union government has assured him that there is no question of splitting the northeastern state and that there can be no compromise on its unity and integrity.

Tussle over leadership of Afghan mission in New Delhi

The Afghan embassy in the Indian capital has become the setting of a tussle between diplomats of the former republic and the current administration in Kabul, with the Taliban choosing an individual perceived as close to Haqqani Network leaders as chargé d’affaires.

Did not probe Adani since 2016, Sebi tells SC; row erupts

A political row broke out on Monday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court calling it “factually baseless” that the Adani Group was being investigated by the regulator since 2016.

Delhiwale: The bridges of highway county

So you too reach out for the tissue paper while watching reruns of Meryl Streep’s The Bridges of Madison County? That evergreen tearjerker is an adaptation of a Robert James Waller bestseller novel.

Dishonest to not grant bail if due, says Supreme Court

It is an act of “intellectual dishonesty” not to grant bail in suitable cases, the Supreme Court observed on Monday as it declined to grant urgent hearing to a judicial officer from Uttar Pradesh who was sent for training at the state judicial academy for denying bail, an apparent breach of the top court’s guidelines.

Death toll in Tamil Nadu hooch cases rises to 14, CB-CID to take over probe

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday said the probe into two hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts will be shifted to Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), as the death toll increased to 14.

200-year-old Walled City mosque in Delhi awaits repair since 2020 damage

In its 200th year of existence, the terracota-painted Masjid Mubarak Begum stands forlorn at probably the most important intersection in the Walled City, missing its central dome that collapsed during heavy rains in July 2020.

‘It is time for me to rediscover’: Justice Shah on retirement

Supreme Court justice Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah, who sat on the Constitution bench that decided on the contentious Delhi-Centre power tussle for control over the bureaucracy and the rift within the Shiv Sena, retired on Monday, delivering a record 700-plus judgments in his 54-month stint at the top court.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
monetary policy karnataka hindustan times + 1 more
monetary policy karnataka hindustan times
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out