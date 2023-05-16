From the HT newspaper: Top 10 stories you shouldn't miss today

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion from Hindustan Times newspaper. Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and others during the CLP meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI)

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah appeared to surge ahead of his rival, state Congress unit chief DK Shivakumar, in the race for the southern state’s top job on Monday, as the scene of the action shifted from Bengaluru to Delhi where a string of closed-door meetings spilled late into the night.

A couple of months ago, this question would have seemed preposterous. Retail inflation was more than 6%, which is the upper band of RBI’s tolerance band under India’s inflation targeting framework.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that the Union government has assured him that there is no question of splitting the northeastern state and that there can be no compromise on its unity and integrity.

The Afghan embassy in the Indian capital has become the setting of a tussle between diplomats of the former republic and the current administration in Kabul, with the Taliban choosing an individual perceived as close to Haqqani Network leaders as chargé d’affaires.

A political row broke out on Monday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court calling it “factually baseless” that the Adani Group was being investigated by the regulator since 2016.

So you too reach out for the tissue paper while watching reruns of Meryl Streep’s The Bridges of Madison County? That evergreen tearjerker is an adaptation of a Robert James Waller bestseller novel.

It is an act of “intellectual dishonesty” not to grant bail in suitable cases, the Supreme Court observed on Monday as it declined to grant urgent hearing to a judicial officer from Uttar Pradesh who was sent for training at the state judicial academy for denying bail, an apparent breach of the top court’s guidelines.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday said the probe into two hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts will be shifted to Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), as the death toll increased to 14.

In its 200th year of existence, the terracota-painted Masjid Mubarak Begum stands forlorn at probably the most important intersection in the Walled City, missing its central dome that collapsed during heavy rains in July 2020.

Supreme Court justice Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah, who sat on the Constitution bench that decided on the contentious Delhi-Centre power tussle for control over the bureaucracy and the rift within the Shiv Sena, retired on Monday, delivering a record 700-plus judgments in his 54-month stint at the top court.

